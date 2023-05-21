MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians ride on Cameron Green's maiden IPL century to crucial win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

In a crucial IPL 2023 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, Cameron Green and Akash Madhwal emerged as match-winners, leading Mumbai Indians to an eight-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. This win has kept Mumbai alive in the playoffs race, while Rajasthan Royals, who were also in contention, have been eliminated.

Green's unbeaten century, which came in just 47 deliveries, was a smashing performance that helped Mumbai complete the 201 chase with two overs to spare. Rohit Sharma also showed good form, scoring 56 runs off 37 balls before Nitish Reddy grabbed a stunner to bring an end to his stay in the middle.

Earlier in the match, Akash Madhwal led Mumbai's fightback and picked up four wickets to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 200/5. SRH, who were invited to bat first, put on a strong show as the new opening pair of Vivrant Sharma and Mayank Agarwal added 140 runs for the opening wicket. However, both batters were dismissed by Madhwal, with Vivrant scoring 69 runs off 47 balls and Mayank smashing a 46-ball 83.

Overall, Mumbai's performance was impressive, with both Green and Madhwal playing crucial roles in securing the win. The victory has kept Mumbai's playoff hopes alive, and fans will be eagerly anticipating their next match.

