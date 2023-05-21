Rift between Jadeja-CSK? Speculation abuzz after all-rounder posts cryptic tweet day after heated debate with MS Dhoni

File Photo

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been on fire in the IPL 2023, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been a key player in their success. Thanks to his impressive performances, the team secured a spot in the playoffs after a resounding victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday.

Jadeja's contribution to the match was significant, as he made an unbeaten 20 runs in just seven balls, helping CSK post a formidable total of 223/3 in 20 overs. His opening partners, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, also played a crucial role, adding 141 runs to the scoreboard.

Jadeja's skills were not limited to batting, as he also picked up a wicket during DC's innings. Despite David Warner's impressive 86 runs, DC could only manage 146/9, losing by a whopping 77 runs.

Jadeja's form has been exceptional throughout the league stage, with 17 wickets and 153 runs in 14 matches for CSK. This is a stark contrast to his performance in IPL 2022.

After the match, something interesting happened between Jadeja and captain MS Dhoni. The two senior cricketers had an animated and somewhat heated conversation while walking off the ground. It remains to be seen what the discussion was about.

The video clip of the incident quickly went viral. Although the details of the conversation have not yet been revealed, it was clear that Jadeja was displeased about something while Dhoni attempted to explain as they walked back towards the dressing room.

Intriguingly, the situation has become even more fascinating since Ravindra Jadeja posted a cryptic message on Twitter the day after the match. He shared a poster with the words, "Karma will get back at you, sooner or later it surely will."

This has left fans and analysts alike wondering what could have transpired between the two players and what consequences may follow.

