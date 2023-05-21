Watch: Crowd mocks Gautam Gambhir with ‘Kohli, Kohli’ chants during KKR vs LSG clash, his reaction goes viral

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have secured a spot in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a nail-biting victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by a single run. The match, held at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, was not without its drama.

Former KKR captain and current LSG mentor, Gautam Gambhir, found himself at the center of attention as he faced the wrath of the crowd. The chants of "Kohli-Kohli" echoed through the stadium, a reference to Gambhir's recent altercation with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter, Virat Kohli.

Despite the hostile atmosphere, Gambhir remained composed and even gestured towards the crowd with a smile as he made his way back to the dressing room.

It was surprising to witness fans teasing Gautam Gambhir, who had led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to victory twice in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2012 and 2014.

Gambhir and Virat Kohli have a history of on-field and off-field fights, with the first altercation occurring a few years ago when Gambhir was leading KKR and Kohli was captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), resulting in a heated exchange of words.

LSG has secured their playoff spot and will now travel to Chennai for the crucial eliminator match on May 24. The winner of the eliminator will face the losing team from the first qualifier on May 26, while the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament. Gujarat Titans have secured their place in the first qualifier, while LSG must battle it out in the eliminator.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals are the three teams still vying for a spot in the playoffs. The IPL 2023 final is set to take place on May 28, concluding what has been an exhilarating season of cricket.

