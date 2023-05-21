RCB vs GT: Will rain affect Bangalore's chances of qualifying IPL 2023 playoff? Check weather forecast

File Photo

The 70th match of IPL 2023 is set to take place on May 21, featuring Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, the city experienced rain just one day ahead of the game on Saturday, leaving fans wondering if the weather will play spoilsport in this crucial match of the tournament.

According to AccuWeather, there is a high possibility of rain interrupting the game. Rain-showers are expected throughout the day, beginning at 1 PM IST, with more than a 50% chance of rain during match hours.

The weather at the venue is expected to be very humid throughout the match, with humidity predicted to fluctuate around 78% to 82% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 26 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game, decreasing to 24 degrees Celsius towards the end.

If rain interrupts the game, there is a possibility of the overs being shortened. If this is not possible, then the match will be abandoned, and both teams will have to share one point each. This will result in RCB, who currently have 14 points, getting 15 points, and their playoffs scenario will be dependent on the Mumbai Indians game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, as they are also at 14 points and will get 16 points if they win.

On the other hand, GT will not be impacted, even if they get one more point after winning, as they are comfortably placed at the first position on the points table.

In conclusion, the upcoming match between RCB and GT is highly anticipated, but the weather may play a significant role in the outcome. Fans will have to wait and see if the rain will hold off or if the teams will have to adjust their strategies due to the weather conditions.

