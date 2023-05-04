'The loser should...': Virender Sehwag opens up on Kohli-Gambhir on-field spat after LSG vs RCB clash

Image Source: Twitter

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has criticized Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir for their unsportsmanlike behavior during the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow.

The two players were caught in a heated argument after the match, with other players from both teams attempting to calm the situation.

Another angle of the Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir argument and Naveen Ul Haq having some with King Kohli too. #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/gVLQXdNXsI May 1, 2023

Sehwag expressed disappointment in the actions of Kohli and Gambhir, who are both considered icons in India. He believes that their involvement in such an incident not only makes for poor viewing but also sets a negative example for millions of young fans.

"I switched off the TV once the match got over. I had no idea about what happened after the match. The next day when I woke up, I saw a lot of chaos on social media. What happened wasn't right. The loser should quietly accept defeat and walk away and the winning team should celebrate. Why did they need to say anything to each other. I always say one thing, that these guys are icons of the country. If they do or say anything, millions of kids follow them and probably think 'If my icon has done this, I would too'. So if they keep these things in mind, they would limit such incidents," Sehwag told Cricbuzz while talking about the incident.

The 44-year-old Indian cricket legend, renowned for his fearless attitude and outspoken nature, advocates for a straightforward solution to curb unsavory incidents on the field. He suggests that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) can effectively address the issue by imposing a ban. The cricketer highlights that even his own children can comprehend the offensive language used during matches, which only aggravates the problem.

"If the BCCI decides to ban anyone, then maybe such incidents will happen rarely or not take place at all. Such incidents have happened several times in the past so it's better to do whatever you want to inside the controlled environment of the dressing room. When you're on the ground, these things don't look nice. My own kids can lip-read and they very well understand Ben Stokes. So that is when I feel bad. If you're saying such things, if my kids can read it, others can too, and tomorrow they will think that if they (Kohli and Gambhir) can say it, so can I," he added.

