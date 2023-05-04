Search icon
Rohit Sharma creates unwanted record during MI vs PBKS clash; joins Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine in rare list

The game against PBKS was Rohit’s 236th in the IPL and 200th for MI, making it a memorable day for him. Unfortunately, it was not memorable for the right reasons, as he failed with the bat once again.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 06:56 PM IST

During Match No. 46 of the IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma had yet another disappointing day with the bat. On Wednesday (May 3), while chasing 215 to win against the Punjab Kings at PCA Stadium in Mohali, MI needed Rohit to give them a flying start. 

However, he failed to deliver and got out for a three-ball duck. This was not the first time Rohit had let his team down, as he had previously made only two runs against the Gujarat Titans and three against the Rajasthan Royals. The expectations were high, but he failed miserably.

Rohit also created an unwanted record in the IPL by joining KKR’s Sunil Narine, Mandeep Singh, and RCB’s Dinesh Karthik in a list of batters who have gotten out on ducks for the most number of times in the cash-rich league. The zero against PBKS was Rohit’s 15th in IPL history, and he is now part of the list he would not want to remember.

The game against PBKS was Rohit’s 236th in the IPL and 200th for MI, making it a memorable day for him. Unfortunately, it was not memorable for the right reasons, as he failed with the bat once again. 

Most ducks in IPL history

Sunil Narine - 15

Mandeep Singh - 15

Dinesh Karthik - 15

Rohit Sharma - 15

Ambati Rayudu - 14

Piyush Chawla - 13

Despite a disappointing performance from one of their players, the team managed to secure a victory by successfully chasing down a target of 215 runs in just 18.5 overs. This win marked their fifth victory in nine matches of the IPL 2023 season.

Ishan Kishan, led the charge with an impressive 75 runs from 41 balls, while Surya contributed a quickfire 66 off just 31 deliveries. Surya's fifty was his third in the last four matches of the competition.

Although they departed in quick succession, Tim David and Tilak Varma stepped up to the plate and helped the five-time champions reach the required total with seven balls to spare. 

