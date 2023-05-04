Watch: Kuldeep Yadav opens up on how Yuzvendra Chahal helped him during tough times

Image Source: Twitter

Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has had a remarkable 12 months, making a significant impact on the Indian team and almost securing his spot in the white-ball sides. However, he faced a setback when he suffered a long-term injury, which required him to remain patient during his rehabilitation.

Kuldeep admitted that he became frustrated during his time away from competitive cricket and felt restless at times. He acknowledged his fellow Indian teammate Yuzvendra Chahal for being a constant source of support during that period.

During an episode of Breakfast with Champions, Kuldeep Yadav shared some insights into the conversations he had with Yuzvendra Chahal while undergoing rehabilitation.

"Whenever I was down, from the Indian team I used to talk mostly to Chahal. I used to get mood swings when I was injured and had surgery. I used to get angry every 15 minutes and vent it to him. He always advised me to just focus on the rehab and the comeback will be great. It did help me a lot," Yadav said.

WATCH:

Kuldeep Yadav had an outstanding season with the Delhi Capitals (DC) during IPL 2022, taking 21 wickets in 14 games. This redemption season came as a surprise to many, as Kuldeep had not been receiving enough game time with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Nevertheless, the wrist spinner attributed his success to DC's head coach, Ricky Ponting, who played a significant role in boosting his confidence. Kuldeep explained that Ponting's guidance and support helped him regain his form and perform at his best.

"When I was picked by Delhi, I remember Ricky calling me and he has made one thing clear. He told me that no matter how I would bowl, I would play all 14 games. That gave me a lot of confidence and I felt settled. He doesn't worry too much about whether I have taken wickets in the game or not. He just advises me on the areas I can hit as a bowler," he added.

Kuldeep has proven to be a valuable asset to the DC team this season, having secured eight wickets in just nine games with an economy rate of 6.74

READ| IPL 2023: Fans chant 'Kohli Kohli' during LSG vs CSK match; Gautam Gambhir's reaction goes viral - Watch