IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's fifty goes in vain as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs

The match was a thrilling display of cricket, with Jason Roy leading the charge for KKR with a quick fifty.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 11:25 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter @KKRiders

On Wednesday, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious over Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs in Match 36 of IPL 2023. 

The match was a thrilling display of cricket, with Jason Roy leading the charge for KKR with a quick fifty. The English opener smashed 56 runs off just 29 balls, including four fours and five sixes. 

Nitish Rana also played a crucial role in KKR's victory, contributing 48 runs to the team's total of 200/5 in 20 overs. Rinku Singh and David Wiese also played quickfire knocks, scoring 18* and 12* respectively. 

Despite their best efforts, RCB's bowling department was unable to contain KKR's batsmen, with Wanindu Hasaranga and Vyshak Vijay Kumar taking two wickets each, and Mohammed Siraj scalping a dismissal. 

Overall, it was a well-fought match, with KKR emerging as the deserving winners.

