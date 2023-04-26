IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's fifty goes in vain as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs

On Wednesday, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious over Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs in Match 36 of IPL 2023.
The match was a thrilling display of cricket, with Jason Roy leading the charge for KKR with a quick fifty. The English opener smashed 56 runs off just 29 balls, including four fours and five sixes.
Nitish Rana also played a crucial role in KKR's victory, contributing 48 runs to the team's total of 200/5 in 20 overs. Rinku Singh and David Wiese also played quickfire knocks, scoring 18* and 12* respectively.
Our night pic.twitter.com/vxVxuugZ0z— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2023
Despite their best efforts, RCB's bowling department was unable to contain KKR's batsmen, with Wanindu Hasaranga and Vyshak Vijay Kumar taking two wickets each, and Mohammed Siraj scalping a dismissal.
Overall, it was a well-fought match, with KKR emerging as the deserving winners.
READ| IPL 2023: Preity Zinta defends Arjun Tendulkar's poor outing against PBKS, says 'hope he doesn't get trolled'