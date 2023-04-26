IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's fifty goes in vain as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs

Image Source: Twitter @KKRiders

On Wednesday, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious over Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs in Match 36 of IPL 2023.

The match was a thrilling display of cricket, with Jason Roy leading the charge for KKR with a quick fifty. The English opener smashed 56 runs off just 29 balls, including four fours and five sixes.

Nitish Rana also played a crucial role in KKR's victory, contributing 48 runs to the team's total of 200/5 in 20 overs. Rinku Singh and David Wiese also played quickfire knocks, scoring 18* and 12* respectively.

Despite their best efforts, RCB's bowling department was unable to contain KKR's batsmen, with Wanindu Hasaranga and Vyshak Vijay Kumar taking two wickets each, and Mohammed Siraj scalping a dismissal.

Overall, it was a well-fought match, with KKR emerging as the deserving winners.

