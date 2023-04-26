IPL 2023: Preity Zinta defends Arjun Tendulkar's poor outing against PBKS, says 'hope he doesn't get trolled'

Image Source: Twitter

Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, recently made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma. Despite the immense pressure that comes with being the son of a cricketing icon, Arjun was determined to make his mark.

However, his performance in the Mumbai Indians versus Punjab Kings (PBKS) match was not up to par, and he found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Fortunately, Preity Zinta, co-owner of PBKS, came to Arjun's defense. In a show of support, she wished him well and expressed her hope that he would emerge stronger from this setback.

“I hope everything goes well and everything goes fine. I do feel that one of the youngsters, whom I've seen as a small kid with chubby cheeks. I'm not saying this because of his famous surname (Tendulkar). I do feel for him today and I hope he comes back strong and he doesn't get trolled for it and stuff like that because it happens with one and all,” Preity said while speaking to Star Sports.

During a conversation, Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts on the matter. He stated, "This experience will be a valuable lesson for him. We have all faced criticism and setbacks in our careers. It is through our mistakes that we learn and grow. This situation, although difficult, will ultimately benefit him in the long run. He will undoubtedly learn a great deal from today's events."

Arjun Tendulkar made a triumphant return in the following match against the Gujarat Titans, showcasing his exceptional skills on the field. In just two overs, he managed to secure an impressive 9/1 score, leaving the opposition in awe.

It's worth noting that Arjun's talent has not gone unnoticed, with even Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, taking to Twitter to express his admiration.

In a heartfelt tweet, he shared his joy at seeing the son of a friend, Arjun Tendulkar, excel in the sport. He also wished Arjun and his father, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, all the best, calling it a proud moment for them both. It's clear that Arjun's skills on the field have earned him a well-deserved spot in the limelight.

