IPL 2023: Complete list of who won what including Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Fairplay and other awards last year

In a rare occurrence, the same team has produced both the highest run-scorer and highest wicket-taker in a single season of the IPL, marking only the third time in the league's history.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

File Photo

Rajasthan Royals suffered a defeat against the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final but their star players, Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal, made history by becoming the third pair in IPL history to win the Orange Cap and Purple Cap, respectively, from the same franchise. 

The Orange Cap is awarded to the player who scores the most runs in the tournament, while the Purple Cap is given to the player who takes the most wickets. Buttler's exceptional batting skills earned him the Orange Cap, while Chahal's impressive bowling performance secured him the Purple Cap. 

Jos Buttler achieved an impressive feat by scoring a staggering 863 runs in just 17 matches, with an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05. In comparison, the second highest scorer was KL Rahul, the captain of Lucknow Super Giants, with a total of 616 runs.

In the 15th edition of the tournament, Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as the leading wicket-taker, earning the coveted Purple Cap with a total of 27 scalps. His impressive performance included an average of 19.51 and an economy rate of 7.75 in 17 matches. Following closely behind was Wanindu Hasaranga, the talented spinner from the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who secured 26 wickets.

Full list of award winners:

Orange Cap: Jos Buttler (863 runs)

Purple cap: Yuzvendra Chahal (27 wickets)

Player of the season: Jos Buttler

Emerging player of the season: Umran Malik

Most Sixes: Jos Buttler (45)

Most fours: Jos Buttler (83)

Super Striker of the season: Dinesh Karthik (strike rate of 183.33)

The highly anticipated 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, also referred to as the TATA IPL, is set to commence with great excitement at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31st.

The opening match will feature the reigning champions, Gujarat Titans, going head-to-head against the formidable Chennai Super Kings.

