Indian star batter Virat Kohli’s picture in class 9 English exam paper goes viral

Virat Kohli has made a triumphant return to his peak form, silencing critics who had questioned his technique and labeled him a "finished product" during a massive slump between 2019 and 2022. However, Kohli's fortunes changed when he scored a century against Afghanistan in the T20 Asia Cup in 2022, and he has been unstoppable ever since.

He was India's top scorer in the T20 World Cup, hitting one ODI century against Bangladesh and two ODI hundreds against Sri Lanka before smashing his 28th Test hundred against Australia in the 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Kohli's success on the field has earned him a massive fan following, making him arguably the most beloved cricketer in the country. Recently, a picture of Kohli from his century against Afghanistan in the T20 Asia Cup in 2022 has gone viral on social media. The image was used as a prompt for a class 9th question paper, where students were asked to write 100-120 words about Kohli's performance.

A question for the English exam of 9th Standard.



Showing the picture from the hundred of Virat Kohli against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/j2bhv6p1pu — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 25, 2023

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League 2023 is just around the corner, and the impressive form of Virat Kohli is sure to give the Royal Challengers Bangalore a significant advantage. Kohli recently spoke about his experience of going through a rough patch and then bouncing back to rediscover his top form.

"It was just about rediscovering the love for the game. That could happen when I stepped away from what was happening on the field for so long. I was trying to find ways when I was exhausted. I needed to connect myself as a human first, not judge myself constantly or keep myself under the scrutiny all the time. Staying away from the game helped me. That helped me rediscover the excitement and love for the game. When I came back, everything was an opportunity, nothing was pressure," Kohli said in a conversation with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, Kohli’s knock of 54 in the third and final match went in vain as the hosts lost the match by 21 runs. RCB will begin their IPL campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 2.

