Yuvraj Singh comes in support of under-fire Suryakumar Yadav with a heartwarming tweet, details inside

Suryakumar Yadav's performance in the recent three-match ODI series against Australia was nothing short of a nightmare. The right-handed batsman failed to score a single run in all three matches, getting out for a duck each time. To make matters worse, he couldn't even face more than one delivery in any of the fixtures. In the first two ODIs, Suryakumar was dismissed by the lethal Mitchell Starc, who trapped him in front of the wicket. In the third ODI, it was Ashton Agar who outfoxed the batsman and bowled him for a duck.

This dismal performance has put Suryakumar's place in the team under scrutiny. If he fails to deliver in the upcoming IPL, he might face the axe and miss out on the 50-over World Cup. It's a crucial time for the talented batsman, and he needs to step up his game if he wants to secure his spot in the national team.

In the midst of recent events, Yuvraj Singh has taken to Twitter to express his heartfelt support for Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav, encouraging him to make a strong comeback. As a legendary all-rounder, Singh believes that Yadav will play a crucial role in the upcoming World Cup.

"Every sports person goes thru ups & downs in their career! We’ve all experienced it at sum point. I believe @surya_14kumar is a key player for India & will play an imp role in the #WorldCup if given the opportunities. Let’s back our players coz our Surya will rise again," Yuvraj wrote on Twitter.

Yuvraj Singh had an illustrious career, spanning 17 years, during which he played international cricket. However, he faced several challenges and was dropped from the national team on multiple occasions. In the lead-up to the 2011 World Cup, he was not in the best form.

Despite this setback, the Indian cricket legend made a remarkable comeback during the ICC event. His exceptional all-round performance played a pivotal role in India's victory. Similarly, Suryakumar Yadav is currently struggling to find his form in ODIs and requires support to regain his confidence. Although he is the stand-in vice-captain of the T20I team, he has not been able to replicate his success in ODIs.

The upcoming IPL season is a crucial opportunity for Suryakumar to prove his worth and retain his spot in the team. However, if Shreyas Iyer is fit, he will be preferred over Suryakumar.

