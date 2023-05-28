Search icon
IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: Venue, time, live streaming details; list of all performers ahead of CSK vs GT final

The grand finale of IPL 2023 will take place on Sunday, 28 May at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: Venue, time, live streaming details; list of all performers ahead of CSK vs GT final
File Photo

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to culminate with a grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 28th, 2023 (Sunday). This year's tournament has been nothing short of extraordinary, and fans are eagerly anticipating a fitting closing ceremony to cap off what has been a thrilling and entertaining competition.

Just like the opening ceremony, which featured performances from some of the country's top entertainers such as Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tamannaah Bhatia, the closing ceremony promises to be a star-studded event.

For those wondering where to catch the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony, we have got you covered. Here is everything you need to know about this highly anticipated event.

When is the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony?

The IPL 2023 Closing ceremony is scheduled on May 28 before the final in Ahmedabad.

At what time will IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony begin?

The IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony will commence at 06:00 pm (IST).

Where to watch IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony on television?

Fans in India will be able to watch the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony on the Star Sports Network.

Is Live Streaming available for IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony?

Live streaming of the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Guest list of the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony

Renowned artists such as King, Divine, Jonita Gandhi, and Nucleya have been confirmed to grace the stage at the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony. While there have been discussions with the likes of Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman, no official confirmation has been made regarding their participation. Stay tuned for further updates on this highly anticipated event.

