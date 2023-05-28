IPL 2023 Final: What will happen if Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match gets abandoned due to rain?

Narendra Modi Stadium (File Photo)

The highly anticipated final of the Indian Premier League 2023 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 28th, as the Chennai Super Kings prepare to face off against Ahmedabad in Ahmedabad. This marks the 10th IPL appearance for MS Dhoni's CSK, who are vying for their record-equalling 5th title. Meanwhile, GT will be looking to secure their second consecutive championship in just their second year of existence, a feat that is nothing short of remarkable.

Both teams are coming off impressive victories, with CSK delivering a comprehensive defeat to GT in the Qualifier 1 in Chennai, and Gujarat themselves hammering Mumbai by 62 runs at their home ground in Ahmedabad.

As the game is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, all eyes are on the weather conditions. The Qualifier 2 between MI and GT was delayed by 45 minutes due to rainfall, and the match finally kicked off at 8 PM with a little bit of nip on the ball in the early overs. The dampness of the deck resulted in a low bounce in the first few overs, making life difficult for the bowlers.

According to the latest update from Accuweather, Ahmedabad is expected to experience showers on Sunday evening. The probability of rainfall in the evening on May 28th is estimated to be around 40%, with a total of 2 hours of scattered rainfall anticipated in the city. Furthermore, gusts of 50kmph winds are also expected to accompany the rainfall in the evening, post-sunset.

What happens if the game is washed out due to rain?

As per the regulations established by the IPL, in the event of a tie or inconclusive outcome in the final match, a Super Over will be conducted to determine the winner. However, if circumstances do not permit the conduct of a Super Over or subsequent Super Overs within the designated time, the team that secured the top position in the points table at the end of the round-robin matches will be declared the winner of the final.

In the unlikely event that the final match is also affected by adverse weather conditions and a reserve day is scheduled (tentatively on May 29, subject to confirmation), the match will be rescheduled for that day. However, if the match cannot be played due to unfavorable conditions, the team that finished at the top of the table will be awarded the final match and subsequently crowned as the champions of IPL 2023.

