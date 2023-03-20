'Only 3 players…': Chris Gayle's shocking revelation behind RCB's failure in IPL

File photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore, which was once led by former India skipper Virat Kohli, have never won an IPL title. The RCB side has always been filled with big names including Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and others but they have failed to win the title so far.

IPL 2023 is set to start from March 31 and RCB will play their first match against Mumbai Indians on April 2 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Days ahead of the start of IPL 2023 season, former RCB opener Chris Gayle has revealed the reason behind RCB’s failure to win the title.

Speaking on JioCinema, Gayle said that the RCB only paid attention to three senior players and the other players in the squad felt left out due to this.

"You know sometimes being one of the main players, the main man. I am always in my own zone. What I understand when it comes from an RCB point of view, a lot of players felt left out. A lot of players didn't feel like they are part of the franchise. It was only three players getting all the attention, myself, Virat and AB. So a lot of players pretty much mentally are nowhere within the team. So that's always going to be a challenge to win a title", said Gayle.

Gayle played for RCB from 2011-17. In IPL 2012, RCB finished at fourth place with eight wins and six losses.