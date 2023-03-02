Search icon
IPL 2023: Big boost for Mumbai Indians as star bowler set to feature in entire tournament

The right-arm pacer has recovered from back issue and will be available for the complete season.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have been given a major lift as their pacer Jofra Archer is fit and ready to go for the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. After Archer's absence from the game due to injuries since his England debut, there were always questions surrounding his availability for the T20 league. But it has now been confirmed that he will be participating in the full season, providing a much-needed boost to the MI squad.

Cricbuzz has reported that Jofra Archer will be playing in the IPL 2023 tournament, but his workload will be carefully managed throughout the competition. This could mean that the star pacer may be given a few games off if necessary in order to ensure he is in peak condition for the remainder of the tournament.

"He should be able to play a full part in the IPL and as always his franchisee and the ECB will manage his workload. Jofra is very much available, have you not seen him in action in the Dhaka ODI," a source was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Jofra Archer has not played an Indian Premier League (IPL) game since 2020. Prior to IPL 2021, he was in India, but was ruled out due to an elbow injury. He also missed IPL 2022 due to a back issue. Despite his fitness issues, franchises were still eager to acquire him, and Mumbai Indians (MI) emerged victorious in the bidding war, paying a whopping Rs 8 crore for his services.

While Archer is fit and ready to go for the Indian Premier League (IPL), Jasprit Bumrah has unfortunately been ruled out of the season due to a back issue. He has been dealing with this issue since September 2022 and is expected to be out of action for the next 5-6 months. 

Mumbai Indians will launch their IPL 2023 season with a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 2. The five-time IPL Champions will then host Chennai Super Kings for their first home game on April 8, setting the stage for an exciting start to the season.

