IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious meme featuring Elon Musk to laud David Warner

Wasim Jaffer's latest meme for David Warner has an Elon Musk reference

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer is quite a popular figure on Twitter, not only because of his exploits with the Indian team in the past but also because he regularly shares hilarious memes related to the latest updates in the world of cricket.

Jaffer, who has more than 857k followers on the micro-blogging platform came up with yet another witty meme to laud David Warner and it has a reference to Elon Musk, the world's richest man, who is on the verge of buying Twitter.

Warner was one of the most important players for Sunrisers Hyderabad and played a crucial role in SRH's maiden IPL triumph in 2016, but he was let go by the franchise, and Delhi Capitals pounced upon the opportunity to rope in the Australian opener.

READ| David Warner hilariously advises Virat Kohli to 'have a couple more kids' to get back to his best

Known for his swashbuckling style of batting, Warner faced off against his former team and ended up scoring a fifty in 34 balls as he led the charge for DC.

As soon as Warner brought up his half-century, Jaffer came up with a hilarious meme featuring the world's richest man Elon Musk and the would-be owner of Twitter, to laud Warner's knock.

"This is the 'come at me' energy @davidwarner31 came out to bat with tonight. #DCvSRH #IPL2022," tweeted the veteran Indian opener.

Talking about the match, SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl first, after which DC began their inning in a meek fashion as Mandeep Singh, brought into the lineup in place of Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for a duck.

READ| Arun Lal reveals his honeymoon plans after marriage with Bulbul Saha

His replacement Mitchell Marsh could only score 10 runs, and skipper Rishabh Pant also played a laboured knock of 26 runs, before being sent back to the dugout by SRH debutant Shreyas Gopal.

Warner though continued his onslaught and had scored 74* off 48 balls at the time of writing, helping DC to a total of 147/3 after 16 overs.