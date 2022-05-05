Arun Lal reveals his honeymoon plans after marriage with Bulbul Saha

Arun Lal and Bulbul Saha's honeymoon plans are related to Ranji Trophy 2021-22

Former Indian cricketer and the head coach of Bengal cricket team, Arun Lal recently raised eyebrows when he got married for the second time at the age of 66 in Kolkata.

On May 2, the veteran tied the knot with Bulbul Saha, who is 28 years younger than Arun Lal himself. It was a private ceremony and their reception was attended by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly as well, who is a long-time friend of Arun.

After their wedding ceremony, Arun and Bulbul spoke to the media and were very welcoming to the numerous questions that came in their direction.

"I am very happy. This is another special moment in my life. I love Bulbul a lot and we will be a happy couple all our lives," said Arun in front of the press. The veteran was subsequently quizzed about their honeymoon plans, to which, he had a witty response.

READ| Arun Lal gets married at the age of 66 to a 28 year younger Bulbul Saha, check pics

For the unversed, Arun Lal has spent many years commentating on cricket matches, thus, he had a brilliant response when asked about his honeymoon plans.

"Ranji Trophy is our honeymoon," he stated. As the head coach of Bengal cricket team, Arun Lal will be seen coaching his boys as they prepare for the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals versus Jharkhand at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from 4 to 8 June.

Ranji Trophy 2021-22 will be held in two legs owing to the scheduling of IPL 2022, and hence, the pre-quarters were played before the IPL, and the rest will be scheduled after the end of the cash-rich league's 15th edition.

READ| Arun Lal to get married to his 28 year younger long time friend Bulbul Saha on May 2nd, Check pics

Moreover, judging by Arun Lal's statement, it seems his wife Bulbul will also be seen in the stands, cheering for Bengal during the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals.

Arun Lal played 16 Tests and 13 ODIs for team India between 1982 and 1989. He was a prominent feature behind the mics in both domestic and international matches and will be seen heading the charge for Bengal.