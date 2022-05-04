David Warner hilariously advises Virat Kohli to 'have a couple more kids' to get back to his best

David Warner hilariously advised Virat Kohli have a couple more kids to get back to his best form

The current Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season has been a difficult one so far for Virat Kohli. While he may have scored a half-century recently, against Gujarat Titans, and a 48-run knock against Mumbai Indians earlier in the season, Kohli has struggled with the bat.

David Warner, however, has come up with a bit of hilarious advice for the 33-year-old to regain his peak form. Warner funnily advised Kohli to have a 'couple more kids' with Anushka Sharma to get back to his best.

The right-handed batter has so far scored 186 runs in 10 matches at a below-par average of 20.67 in IPL 2022. Having given up the captaincy of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in order to focus on his batting, Kohli's decision hasn't paid dividends exactly.

Warner however feels that Virat should 'stick to the basics' and he''ll come good eventually.

Speaking about Virat Kohli's form in a meet and greet session hosted by Sports Yaari founder Sushant Mehta, Warner came up with a hilarious piece of advice.

When quizzed about how the former RCB skipper can get back to his best, David Warner quipped, "Have a couple more Kids and Enjoy Love!"

The 35-year-old Delhi Capitals opener, who is renowned for his Instagram reels stated that every batter goes through ebbs and flows.

"The form is temporary and Class is permanent so you don't lose that. It happens to every single player in the world," added the Australian ace.

Warner further continued, "It doesn't matter how good a player you are, you're always going to have these ebbs and flows. Sometimes the ebb is a long way before you get back up there. Stick to the basics."