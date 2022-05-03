IPL 2022: Ahead of CSK clash, Virat Kohli hits the gym alongside 'favourite' Anushka Sharma - Watch

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

As the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to face rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday (May 4), RCB batter Virat Kohli is making he is in the perfect shape.

In no mood to relax, the cricketer was seen sweating it out in the gym, but this time with this 'favourite' person Anushka Sharma.

In the video posted by Kohli on his official Twitter handle, both husband and wife were seen doing exercises. While Anushka was operating with dumbbells, Kohli was seen doing his favourite exercise - power snatch.

WATCH:

Back to my favourite With my favourite @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/g4UnoNNZkx — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 3, 2022

Talking about Kohli's form, after a string of disappointing performances, including back-to-back ducks, the former RCB skipper, in the last match scored 58 runs from 53 deliveries.

The batter so far has scored 186 runs from 10 matches including one unbeaten knock at an average of 20.67 and a strike rate of 116.25.

As far as RCB is concerned, they had lost the first leg by 23 runs. That was also Chennai's first win this edition. The Faf du Plessis side will be hoping to bounce back after a series of defeats, keeping the playoffs in mind.