Prithvi Shaw invests his last 5 year's IPL salary to buy his dream house in Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals’ opener Prithvi Shaw recently bought his dream house in Bandra West, Mumbai for Rs 10.5 crore - the amount which is almost equivalent to the batter's last five years’ IPL salary

According to reports in the Economic Times, the lavish apartment on Bandra reclamation is on the 8th floor of residential tower 81 Aureate. It has a carpet area of 2209 square feet, a terrace of 1654 square feet and also three car parking slots.

The Indian batter will also get three exclusive parking slots. The property was registered on March 31st, 2022, which meant Shaw didn’t have to pay the metro cess that the Maharashtra government implemented in Mumbai from April 2022.

Shaw reportedly paid INR 52.50 lakhs as stamp duty on March 31, while it was registered a few days ago, on April 28.

The 22-year-old batter rose to fame back in 2018, when he led the India U19 team to the ICC U19 World Cup trophy. Shaw was subsequently bought by the Delhi Capitals for INR 1.2 crores and he soon became one of the most crucial players of the team.

He was retained by Rishabh Pant’s team for INR 7.50 crores this season. Overall in five seasons, the young prodigy has earned INR 12.30 crores from Delhi Capitals, and interestingly, he has spent almost all of it on this luxurious property.