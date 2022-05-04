IPL 2022: Wides and no-balls for height should be included in the DRS, Says Daniel Vettori

Daniel Vettori

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori and South African spinner Imran Tahir feel that wides and height no-balls should also come under the DRS umbrella if they haven`t resulted in a dismissal after the on-field umpire's decision led to fresh debate during Rajasthan Royals IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here.

During the Match No 47 of IPL 2022 on Monday, the 19th over of KKR's run chase left RR skipper Sanju Samson frustrated with umpire Nitin Pandit for calling three wides when he contended that the batters Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana had moved around in the crease even before the bowler Prasidh Krishna had released the ball.

At one point, Samson went ahead and reviewed a wide for a catch, possibly as a mark of a protest, which led to the debate for call of wides and waist height no-balls for review.

"I don't think there was any thought of it actually being out? Absolutely (players should be allowed to review wides). The players should be able to decide in such crucial matters," Vettori, a former Royal Challengers Bangalore coach, told ESPNCricinfo.

"Today it is a little bit different where it always looked like KKR were going to win. But we have sat here so many times and seen decisions go against bowlers that are so close and the umpire has got it wrong. So therefore the players should have some avenues towards rectifying those mistakes. That's why DRS was brought in: to rectify mistakes. I would like to see that happen. And players are very good judges of that. They get it right more often than not," he added.

According to the ICC rule 22.4.1 on wides, "The umpire shall not adjudge a delivery as being a Wide, if the striker, by moving, either causes the ball to pass wide of him/her or brings the ball sufficiently within reach to be able to hit it by means of a normal cricket stroke."