IPL 2022 CSK vs RCB: MCA Stadium pitch and weather report for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

MCA Stadium Pune

The 49th match will be contested between RCB vs CSK on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 7.30 PM in MCA Stadium, Pune. Chennai beat Bangalore earlier in the season. Heading into this game, RCB is placed fifth on the points table while CSK is ninth. GT, LSG, RR, and SRH are the top four teams at the moment.

Chennai Super Kings won the previous game against SunRisers Hyderabad under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. MS Dhoni made a strong return to captaincy as he led Chennai Super Kings to a 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium on Sunday night.

CSK vs RCB - MCA Stadium,Pitch Report

In Pune, the MCA Stadium is a batter’s heaven. The pitch is helpful for batters to score runs freely. With low boundaries and humid weather conditions, batsmen have an easier time putting up big totals.

CSK vs RCB - Weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the evening of the RCB vs CSK match day on May 1 will be cooler than normal. The temperatures will be around 29 to 30 degrees. Humidity is expected to be around 40 percent with now dew coming in as was evident from the last game played at this venue.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore​ Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner/Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.