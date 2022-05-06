IPL 2022: Punjab Kings' Benny Howell gives viral 'choti bacchi ho kya' meme new twist

Punjab Kings' Benny Howell recreates 'choti bachi ho kya' viral meme

In recent days, Tiger Shroff's viral meme from his movie Heropanti 'choti bacchi ho kya' has taken over social media by storm. Often cricketers are also seeing engaging in viral trends and Punjab Kings player Benny Howell joined the bandwagon as he mimicked Tiger Shroff's viral meme in a recent video.

IPL franchises share hilarious memes and other trendy content to engage with their fans and it has to be said that the franchise surely cracked up its fans with Benny Howell's take on 'choti bacchi ho kya' viral meme.

In a video shared by Punjab Kings on its social media handles recently, Howell prepares to bowl and is stopped by a girl standing nearby. She demands Howell to try her hand and bowl a couple of deliveries, after which the Englishman responds with the famous dialogue 'choti bacchi ho kya'.

Since being posted on Instagram, the viral reel has garnered more than 102k likes on the photo and video sharing app.

Check out the viral reel here:

While Howell impressed all with his hilarious antics, the all-rounder hasn't yet played a single game for the franchise, after being roped in for his base price of INR 40 lakh.

The 33-year-old was a surprising pick by Punjab Kings, albeit he boasts of an impressive record in First-Class cricket with over 3000 runs and 96 scalps in 86 games.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings return to action on May 7, as they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) to keep their playoff hopes alive.