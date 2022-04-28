IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav haunts KKR again, watch fiery spell to dismiss Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell

Kuldeep Yadav got some crucial wickets and haunted his former team KKR again

Kuldeep Yadav came back to haunt his former team Kolkata Knight Riders yet again, as he scalped four wickets on Thursday, to help Delhi Capitals restrict KKR to a total of 146/9. Moreover, Yadav provided crucial breakthroughs when his time needed wickets.

Yadav got rid of KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Andre Russell in quick succession, while also taking the wickets of Sunil Narine and Baba Indrajith.

Having not been able to get a single game for KKR last season, to joining Delhi Capitals for a sum of INR 2 crore, Kuldeep registered four wickets against KKR in the previous match between these two teams earlier this season as well, and on Thursday, the spinner was at his incredible best again.

What's even more impressive is that for some reason, Yadav didn't even complete his full quota of four overs, and registered figures of 14/4 in just 3 overs.

The 27-year-old started his match on a brilliant note as he got the wicket of debutant Baba Indrajith. On the very next ball, Yadav got his second scalp of the day, as he was able to LBW Sunil Narine for a duck.

Fast forward to the 13th over of the KKR inning, Yadav helped put the brakes on a resurgent KKR batting unit as he sent skipper Shreyas Iyer back to the dugout after good reflexes from Rishabh Pant as well.

Andre Russell joined the action after Iyer's dismissal, but Yadav sent the dangerman back to the dugout just three balls later, as Russell rushed out of his crease and was stumped in the process.

The four-wicket spell enabled Delhi to roar back into the contest and shift momentum in their favour.

In reply, Delhi Capitals chasing a total of 147 came flying out of the box and had scored 80/2 after 8 overs, at the time of writing.