'Came to haunt his ex': Netizens enjoy as DC's Kuldeep Yadav takes 4 wickets against former team KKR

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is seeing players, who were released by teams, take some sort of revenge while playing against them. The same seems to be happening in the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

He started his carnage by first dismissing KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer (54 off 33), who was set and scoring at a good pace. Soon after, when he came back again in the 16th over, he went on a rampage taking three wickets.

He went on to dismiss Pat Cummins (4 off 3), who had wreaked havoc against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last game. Soon after, he was hit for a four, but that did not stop him.

His next victim was Sunil Narine (4 off 2), who he sent back on the fifth ball of his last over. After this wicket, it looked like Yadav has achieved his three-fer, but apparently, the spinner was not satisfied.

He soon on his last ball sent back Umesh Yadav for a duck. It was a caught and bowled, and with a four-wicket, it looked like Kuldeep was taking his sweet revenge against his former team. In the four overs, Kuldeep Yadav gave away 35 runs, but the four wickets taken have done the job.

Fans too took to Twitter to show how much they enjoyed Kuldeep's bowling.

Kuldeep came to haunt his ex#IPL2022 April 10, 2022

kuldeep yadav you beauty ! — ansh (@root_ansh) April 10, 2022

Kuldeep congrats man...well bowled ..another wicket pls .@KKRiders how can u bench a champion bowler — #lifeisnotofbedofroses (@diptarkobiswas) April 10, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav wrecking KKR!!!

Wowwww — wtf (@whatdfrock) April 10, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav: The Prodigal Son returns #KKRvsDC April 10, 2022

Currently, Delhi Capitals sit on the seventh spot in the IPL points table with two points from three games. The Rishabh Pant-led side had lost their last game against the Lucknow Super Giants.

On the other hand, KKR is at the top of the table with six points from four games. Their pacer Pat Cummins had played a blazing knock of 56 runs off just 15 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) to help KKR clinch the win.