IPL 2022: Meet KKR debutant Baba Indrajith, who got his big break after 9 years

Indrajith Baba made his debut for KKR against Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders handed debuts to two youngsters on Thursday as they faced off against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Baba Indrajith and Harshit Rana made their bows for the franchise, but it was the former who raised eyebrows as he was able to keep out Sam Billings from the playing XI.

Despite being an overseas wicketkeeper batter, Billing was dropped to accommodate young Baba Indrajith who plays his domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu.

The youngster made his professional debut at the age of 18 and plays as a middle-order batsman. Against Delhi Capitals, Indrajith couldn't make much of an impact, as he was dismissed for just six runs, but he offered immense promise.

Who is Baba Indrajith?

For the unversed, Baba Indrajith is the twin brother of Baba Aparajith, who won the 2012 U19 World Cup with India. Baba Aparajith also made the cut for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants, but was never able to make his debut.

Unlike, Indrajith though, who was selected by KKR for the match against DC, having signed the youngster for his base price of INR 20 lakhs.

The talented wicketkeeper-batsman starred for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and was subsequently, called up for a practice net session by KKR's scouts who were impressed as he scored 60 runs in just 25 balls.

Indrajith had also scored 80 runs en route to a crucial 202-run partnership with veteran Dinesh Karthik for Tamil Nadu in the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy in December 2021.