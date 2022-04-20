IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav's classy gesture, shares Man of the Match award with Axar Patel

Kuldeep Yadav shared his MOM award with Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel were on song as they combined to lethal effect, alongside Lalit Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed to help Delhi register a comprehensive 9-wicket win over Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

After the match, Kuldeep Yadav, who bowled a mighty impressive spell of 2/24 was adjudged the Man of the Match, but the youngster while being presented the award stated that he's like to share the accolade with Axar Patel, who also bowled with lethal effect, having racked up two wickets in his four-over spell giving away just 10 runs.

In a clip shared by the IPL's official Twitter handle, Kuldeep while collecting the Man of the Match award said, "First of all, thanks you so much, but I feel I'd like to share this Man of the Match award with Axar Patel, he's bowled well, helping scalp important wickets in the middle overs for the team, so I feel he also deserved it."

Although Axar wasn't present at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kuldeep said that he's like to share the award with his compatriot.

Check Kuldeep Yadav's classy gesture here:

Talking about the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, with six covid-positive cases in their camp ahead of this match, Delhi hardly had the ideal preparation coming into this fixture, but after winning the toss, skipper Rishabh Pant chose to field first.

The Punjab batters suffered a batting collapse and could only muster up a total of 115 runs in their respective 20 overs, with Jitesh Sharma's 32 off 23 balls the highest score for them.

In reply, Delhi's opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner came out all guns blazing as they put up an 83-run stand for the first wicket. Warner remained unbeaten at 60 of 30 balls, with Sarfaraz Khan's (12 off 13) inning, the icing on the cake.