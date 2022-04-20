IPL 2022: Ahead of MI vs CSK match, bees attack Mumbai Indians players during training

Mumbai Indians' training session was halted after attack from bees

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings haven't had the most convenient of seasons, this term, and ahead of their all-important clash on April 21, Mumbai Indians' recent training session had to be halted after an attack by bees!

Yes, you read that right, Mumbai Indians themselves shared a video on their Twitter handle, wherein their players were seen lying on the ground, trying to save themselves from the attack by a swarm of bees.

While things haven't gone per plan for Rohit Sharma's side, their training sessions are also getting invaded by uninvited guests.

Hilariously enough, Mumbai Indians captured the video of the attack by bees and shared it with their fans with a funny caption.

"To bee or not to bee in training was a question yesterday!" wrote the franchise on its Twitter handle along with the video. The 18-second clip shows various players lying on the ground, trying to save themselves from the swarm of bees.

You can watch the video here:

To bee or not to bee in training was a question yesterday!#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians MI TV pic.twitter.com/qaTaHjjca6 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 20, 2022

The ongoing IPL 2022 season has been a difficult one for both Mumbai and Chennai. The match on Thursday, April 21 will give both sides a chance to get some momentum going as the tournament moves into the business end of the campaign.

While five-time champs Mumbai Indians are winless after six games, with zero points to show for their efforts, they remain rooted to the foot of the table. Chennai Super Kings have also struggled comprehensively, as they have just one win in six games, as they are ninth in the league table.