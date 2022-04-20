IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal-Shimron Hetmyer face off in wrestling competition, video viral

Yuzvendra Chahal and Shimron Hetmyer indulge in wrestling competition

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the most entertaining players in the dugout. Be it his on-field performances, to his antics off the field, the Indian spinner is an entertainment package. Recently, Chahal was seen indulging in a wrestling competition with his Rajasthan Royals teammate Shimron Hetmyer.

Ahead of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals players were seen in a huddle, after which Chahal and Hetmyer were seen trying wrestling moves on each other. A video of the incident is now going viral on social media and fans are absolutely loving it!

Rajasthan Royals faced off against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 18, and before the match, Chahal was seen grappling with Hetmyer, as the latter tried to free his legs from the spinner's grasp.

Knowing Chahal's hilarious antics as they are, fans on Twitter also thoroughly enjoyed their wrestling contest. One Twitter user even deemed the pair's faceoff as the battle of the WWE Universal Championship between Chahal and Hetmyer.

Check out the viral video below:

While we don't know who emerged victorious in the contest between Chahal and Hetmyer, the Indian spinner put up a brilliant show to help his side defeat KKR by 7 runs. Chahal picked up a five-wicket haul, including a stunning hat-trick, the first of this IPL 2022 season.

The 31-year-old dismissed Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins in his over to turn the tide in his side's favour. After the match, Chahal's wife Dhanashree was also captured pulling her husband's leg after his hat-trick.