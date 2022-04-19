Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree pulls his leg, says 'Itna khush ki hattrick le liya?'

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree's reaction after the spinner's hat-trick

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have to be one of the best couples in the cricketing world. Ever since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season began, both of them have given fans plenty of reasons to cheer about.

While Chahal, who registered a five-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday was basking in his own glory, his wife Dhanashree was seen pulling the spinner's leg after completing his hat-trick.

Dhanashree who is no longer part of the bio-bubble was seen asking her husband Chahal how he felt about it. A video of their hilarious chat after the match at Brabourne Stadium was shared by the Rajasthan Royals themselves, on their social media handles.

Alongside the funny video, RR also came up with a hilarious caption which read, "Yuzi khush, Bhabhi khush, aur hum bhi khush. What a hat-trick."

In the clip, Dhanashree, who was standing in the balcony was seen asking her hubby, "How do you feel now that I'm out of the bubble? Itni Khushi ki hat-trick le liya (So happy that you took a hat-trick)?"

Responding to her wife's question, Chahal replied, "It's a great feeling."

You can check out Yuzi Chahal and Dhanashree's funny banter here:

Talking about the match between KKR and Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler scored a century in the first innings to help his side reach a total of 217/5 in their respective 20 overs. Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for KKR having scalped two wickets in his 4-over spell, giving away just 21 runs.

Chasing a huge total of 218, KKR did get off to a good start courtesy of a half-century from Aaron Finch, and despite Shreyas Iyer (85 off 51) and Umesh Yadav's (21 off 9) best efforts, Yuzvendra Chahal's five-wicket haul helped RR win the match by 7 runs.