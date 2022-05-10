IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya reacts angrily after getting out versus LSG, video goes viral

Hardik Pandya reacts angrily to his dismissal against LSG

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, the two new entrants of IPL faced off against each other for the second time this season on Tuesday at the MCA Stadium, Pune. With a place in the playoffs of IPL 2022 up for grabs, both teams are giving each other a good fight.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya in the meanwhile, became a talking point, after his dismissal, as his reaction has got the netizens talking. It was Hardik who won the toss and chose to bat first, after which Lucknow Super Giants did get off to a good start, as they got early wickets.

Wridhhiman Saha and Matthew Wade had already departed back for the dugout when Gujarat were 24/2, after which the skipper came out to bat himself. Hardik joined Shubman Gill in the centre and the pair of them were looking to build a partnership.

On a sticky wicket, the pair of them tried to accelerate the innings, however, while Gill was successful in getting timely boundaries, Hardik ended up gifting his wicket away to Avesh Khan.

The Indian all-rounder tried to hit Avesh for a biggie on the first ball of the 10th over of GT's inning. Pandya swung his bat with force but could give away a leading edge to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

The Gujarat skipper stood still in the middle of the crease, almost in disbelief of what had just happened. He appeared angry at himself after the dismissal and it seemed that he didn't want to walk back to the pavilion.

A video of the dismissal is now going viral on social media:

Talking about the match, Gujarat Titans scored 144/4 in their respective 20 overs after batting first, and while it appeared that it was Lucknow Super Giants bowlers, who had done an admirable job by restricting GT to a good total, Pandya and co reacted very strongly to the setback.

Lucknow didn't get off to a good start, as GT bowlers came out on top as they had LSG batters in a tough spot, having restricted them to 54/4 after 9 overs, at the time of writing.