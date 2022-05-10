IPL 2022: 'I said heads NOT tails' - Watch friendly banter between Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul

LSG and GT skipper KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya had some friendly banter during toss

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul are known to be the best of friends, however, the duo will be in opposite ranks as their respective sides Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants come face to face at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Tuesday.

Since the two skippers are best buddies, they engaged in some friendly banter ahead of the LSG vs GT match.

During toss, KL Rahul sent the coin up in the air, and as is customary, his opposite number Hardik Pandya called 'Heads'.

The coin ended up landing on its head, and Hardik had won the toss, but Rahul mistakenly had heard that Pandya had called 'Tails'. Afterwards, when he asked Hardik "Tails bola tha na (You called tails?)", the Gujarat skipper replied by saying, "I said heads, not tails."

Meanwhile, you can check out the two captains' friendly banter here:

With the two sides currently sitting pretty atop the standings of IPL 2022 table, one team will surely book their place in the playoffs tonight.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bat first, and he made three changes, all tactical ones for the match against LSG. Matthew Wade replaced Lockie Ferguson, Sai Kishore came in for Sai Sudharsan and Yash Dayal replaced Pradeep Sangwan.

On the other hand, KL Rahul made just one change to his playing XI, with Ravi Bishnoi missing out, and Karan Sharma was included in the team.

Here's how the two sides are lining up:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami