IPL 2022: How many wins do GT, LSG, other 7 teams need to qualify for playoffs?

With GT taking on LSG, one of the top two sides will confirm their place in playoffs tonight. Here's what other teams need to do to follow suit.

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will face their toughest challenge in IPL 2022 till date, as they take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants, who are currently top of the standings. With the two top teams clashing tonight, one of these two behemoths will confirm their place in the playoffs of IPL 2022 tonight.

That being said, we decided to compile a list of how many wins each team needs to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2022. So without further ado, let's get into it:

(Since Mumbai Indians are already out of the race for qualification to playoffs, we haven't mentioned them.)