IPL 2022: How many wins do GT, LSG, other 7 teams need to qualify for playoffs?

With GT taking on LSG, one of the top two sides will confirm their place in playoffs tonight. Here's what other teams need to do to follow suit.
Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will face their toughest challenge in IPL 2022 till date, as they take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants, who are currently top of the standings. With the two top teams clashing tonight, one of these two behemoths will confirm their place in the playoffs of IPL 2022 tonight.
That being said, we decided to compile a list of how many wins each team needs to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2022. So without further ado, let's get into it:
(Since Mumbai Indians are already out of the race for qualification to playoffs, we haven't mentioned them.)
1. Gujarat Titans - 1 win
Talking about Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans first, they're almost on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs, and they can confirm their berth with a win against Lucknow Super Giants tonight, at the MCA Stadium, Pune.
2. Lucknow Super Giants - 1 win
Similar to Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants also need just 1 win to all but seal their passage into the playoffs and a win tonight against Gujarat could do the trick for the current league leaders of IPL 2022.
3. Rajasthan Royals - 1 wins
Rajasthan Royals are looking like one of the title contenders this season. They have a balanced team and they've amassed 14 points in 11 games. Even 1 win would be enough for them to confirm a berth in IPL 2022 playoffs, however, with 3 games to go RR would want to win at least 2 games and reach a total of 18 points.
4. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 1 win
Similar to Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Faf du Plessis have also racked up 14 points but they have played 12 games. With two more matches to go, RCB will hope to win both and all but seal their berth in the playoffs. If not, then 1 win would also take them through given results elsewhere go their way.
5. Delhi Capitals - 3 wins
Even though Delhi Capitals lost their previous game against Chennai Super Kings by a huge 91-run margin, the good thing is DC still have their hopes in their own hands. The next three games for Rishabh Pant's team are all must-win games. Anything other than that could prove costly.
6. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3 wins
Kane Williamson's men are one of the four teams currently tied on 10 points each, alongside DC, KKR, and PBKS. Having lost each of their previous 4 games, SRH are on the verge of missing out on a playoffs berth, but the good thing is they have 3 matches remaining. Win all three games and SRH will reach the magical figure of 16 points.
7. Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 wins and help from other teams
Kolkata Knight Riders kept their hopes alive of reaching the IPL 2022 playoffs by beating Mumbai Indians on Monday, however, with 12 matches played and having amassed just 10 points, KKR have two games remaining and they will not only have to win both games with big margins, but they also have to hope for some favourable results from other sides competing for the playoffs.
8. Punjab Kings - 3 wins
Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings also have their hope in their own hands. Their equation is very straightforward, win all of the remaining three games and confirm a place in the playoffs. They too cannot afford any slipups, because that would derail their hopes of reaching the next stage.
9. Chennai Super Kings - 3 wins and help from other teams
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have the toughest job at hand in order to cruise their way into the playoffs of IPL 2022. CSK's mission impossible starts with them needing to win all of their 3 remaining games. Since they only have 8 points currently, CSK can reach a maximum of 14 points, thus they will have to rely on favours from other teams, to help their cause.