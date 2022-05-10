IPL 2022 GT vs LSG: MCA Stadium pitch, weather report for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match

MCA Stadium, Pune

Lucknow Super Giants have been in a remarkable form off late and have ended up winning all of their previous four matches and are currently at the top of the table. (NRR +0.703) whereas Gujarat Titans have not witnessed the best of fortunes conceding two defeats in a row to Punjab Kings and MI and have dropped to the second place. (NRR +0.120).

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Pune weather forecast

According to weather.com, the temperature on 10th May Tuesday night in Pune, Maharashtra is 24 degrees Celcius. Humidity will be 73% and the chances of rainfall are 10%. Windspeed will be 20 km/h from the west direction.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants - MCA Stadium pitch report

The surface at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium has favored the batters as seen in the previous few games this season. It has been a belter of a track where the bowlers have found it really challenging to find their rhythm. The par score will remain around 170-180 with the dew factor expected to play a big role, especially in the second innings.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan/Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan