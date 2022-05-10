GT vs LSG Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022

GT vs LSG dream11

This will be a mouth-watering contest between the top two teams in the tournament this season. Gujarat Titans had a fantastic run until the last two games when they ended up on the losing side.

READ: IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah's fifer in vain as KKR outclass MI to win by 52 runs

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have been splendid throughout the tournament and they are coming off four victories in their last four games.

Dream11 Prediction – GT vs LSG – IPL 2022

GT vs LSG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Lokesh Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, David Miller

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (VC), Jason Holder

Bowlers: Rashid-Khan, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan/Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

READ: KKR vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah takes 5 wickets in 9 balls, wife Sanjana Ganesan reacts

GT vs LSG​​​ My Dream11 Playing XI

Lokesh Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock, Wriddhiman Saha, Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (VC), Jason Holder, Rashid-Khan, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the NCA cricket stadium, Pune on Monday, May 10, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.