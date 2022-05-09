IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah's fifer in vain as KKR outclass MI to win by 52 runs

KKR beat MI by 52 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive

Mumbai Indians were handed their ninth loss of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season after Pat Cummins combined well with other KKR bowlers to help keep their playoff hopes alive with a 52-run win at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

While Ishan Kishan played a great knock of 51 off 43 balls, but after he was dismissed by Cummins, there was only one-way traffic as KKR dominated the proceedings thereafter.

Pat Cummins picked up three wickets to overshadow Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul.

Mumbai Indians were already out of the race for playoffs, but KKR needed a win tonight to keep their playoff hopes alive and Shreyas Iyer's men live to fight another day.

Lead Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL history to restrict KKR to 165 for nine after fine knocks from Venkatesh Iyer (43 off 24) and Nitish Rana (43 off 24).

Barring a 43-ball 51 from Ishan Kishan, Mumbai batters struggled to get going in the chase as their innings ended at 113 all out in 17.3 overs.

KKR finally played Tim Southee (1/10) and Pat Cummins (3/22) together and the move worked with the seasoned pacers sharing four wickets. Andre Russell too chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Another big positive was the return to form of Venkatesh Iyer, who had to be dropped earlier in the competition due to his lean run after a sensational debut season in 2021.

While MI were already out of the playoff race, KKR, who have five wins from 12 games, can still sneak into the top four with two games remaining.

