KKR vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah takes 5 wickets in 9 balls, wife Sanjana Ganesan reacts

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah scalped five wickets in the space of nine balls, after which his wife Sanjana Ganesan was all hyped on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 09, 2022, 10:29 PM IST

Sanjana Ganesan reacted to husband Jasprit Bumrah's five wicket haul

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah required just nine balls to take five wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. Bumrah's record-breaking spell of 5/10, which included a triple-wicket maiden left everyone in the stadium, including Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan also hyped!

As soon as Bumrah completed the best bowling figures of his IPL and T20 career, Sanjana came up with a tweet that perhaps summed up the emotions of every Mumbai Indians fan. 

"Holy moly! My husband is fire," wrote Sanjana on Twitter. 

Meanwhile, on Instagram, she uploaded a picture of herself, showing the five fingers of her hand, signifying the five-for registered by her husband. 

Earlier, Bumrah had only managed 5 wickets throughout the ongoing IPL 2022 season, however, he only needed nine balls to double his tally of wickets for the current campaign. 

More to follow...

 

 

