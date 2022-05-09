IPL 2022: Fans furious with Rohit Sharma's wicket, ultraedge shows spike before ball passes the bat

Rohit Sharma's dismissal versus KKR was a subject of controversy on Twitter

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season hasn't been a great one for Rohit Sharma and his team. Injuries haven't helped obviously as Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out for the remaining campaign, but skipper Rohit will himself feel hard done by, with his dismissal on Monday.

As Mumbai Indians faced off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium, Rohit won the toss and chose to bowl first. KKR openers Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer got their side off to a flying start but a wicket-five spell from Jasprit Bumrah helped restrict KKR to a total of 165.

Even though the current campaign has been a testing one for Rohit, he can consider himself utterly lucky by the manner of his dismissal against KKR.

Tim Southee bowled a good length delivery that appeared to get a nick off the bat and the KKR camp flung out in appeal. The on-field umpire had ruled in Rohit's favour, however, Shreyas Iyer's side took a review and after much deliberation, the third umpire signalled in KKR's favour.

Rohit appeared stunned, and after seeing the replays of his dismissal, fans on Twitter were in disbelief as there were plenty of spikes on ultraedge, even before the ball crossed the bat.

Ultraedge usually shows a spike only when the ball passes by the bat, however, for some unknown reason, the spike on ultraedge during Rohit's dismissal left netizens furious.

Here's how netizens reacted to Rohit's dubious dismissal:

Ultraedge showed spike even before the ball passed near the bat. Unlucky for Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/917bBQB5zg — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 9, 2022

Feel for you Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/lcZcuoxqnp — Asha (@ashaa_45) May 9, 2022

No way any cricket fan supports this technical blunder just because they hate Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians. pic.twitter.com/u3TbL8xfyr May 9, 2022

Talking about the match, Mumbai Indians' struggles continued after the departure of their skipper. While Ishan Kishan played a great knock of 51 off 43 balls, but after he was dismissed by Cummins, there was only one-way traffic as KKR dominated the proceedings thereafter.

Pat Cummins picked up three wickets, as Mumbai were reeling at 112/8 after 17 overs, at the time of writing.