KKR vs MI: Kieron Pollard hits umpire by mistake while bowling, video goes viral

Kieron Pollard hits umpire Chris Gaffney by mistake against KKR

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard is one of the most entertaining characters in IPL history. While he may have had some controversies as well, but Pollard always keeps the viewers entertained with his antics.

On Monday, Pollard accidentally hit the on-field umpire while bowling against Kolkata Knight Riders, at the DY Patil Stadium.

In a hilarious incident which took place in the 10th over of the inning, as Pollard was in his stride, the ball mistakenly slipped out of Pollard's hands between the fourth and the five ball.

On-field umpire Chris Gaffney was at the receiving end of the blow, and obviously, he wasn't ready for it, and by the time he could react, it was too late. The ball hit Gaffney on his stomach, and while he grimaced in pain for a while, he was seen smiling after Pollard apologized to him for the same.

A video of the incident is now going viral on social media:

