Revealed: How much prize money will IPL 2022 winners, runners-up receive?

Gujarat Titans will face off against Rajasthan Royals in the final of IPL 2022

After 73 matches of pulsating action, a long and exciting season of IPL 2022 nears its conclusion as Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the final of the 15th edition of IPL.

The teams that finished in the top two spots during the league phase meet each other in the final in a replay of Qualifier 1, wherein Hardik Pandya's side prevailed to reach the summit clash in their first-ever season in the cash-rich league.

Elsewhere, Sanju Samson's side will also play in their first final after 14 years, having lifted the coveted IPL trophy in the inaugural season back in 2008 under Shane Warne's leadership.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final on Sunday, May 29, and before the monumental battle, we take a look at how much prize money will the winners, runners-up, and teams finishing in third and fourth place in IPL 2022 receive.

IPL 2022 winners will receive a cash prize of INR 20 crore from BCCI for winning the 15th edition of the lucrative league. At the same time, the runners-up will receive a prize money of INR 13 crore. This means, that between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, the two sides will receive a mouth-watering combined sum of INR 33 crore.

Furthermore, the team finishing in third place will receive a sum of INR 7 crore from BCCI. Since Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB) were beaten in the Qualifier 2, they will finish in third place.

Moreover, fourth-placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) who exited the IPL 2022 after losing in the Eliminator 1, will receive a prize money of INR 6.5 crore from BCCI.

Meanwhile, the final of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans is going to be an epic conclusion to the 15th edition of the cricketing extravaganza, with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and renowned musician AR Rahman slated to perform in the closing ceremony.