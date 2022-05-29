Most runs, Most wickets, fastest fifty and other awards given during the Women's T20 challenge 2022

Women's T20 Challenge had a nail-biting contest last night in which Supernovas went on to win the title for the 3rd time in the final over.
As we gear up for the final of the IPL 2022, we must not forget how entertaining the final match of the Women's T20 Challenger was between Harmanpreet Kaur led Supernovas and Deepti Sharma led Velocity was. The result of the match came out in the last ball with Velocity needing 6 off the final delivery and Supernovas securing a win.
READ: Women's T20 Challenge: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas win third title, defeat Velocity by 4 runs
A full-fledged women's IPL is expected to commence from next year onwards. Here's a look at the records created, broken and players who won the various awards in the women's T20 Challenge.
1. Most Runs- Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur lead the Supernovas to their 3rd title win in the Women's T20 Challenge. She not only showcased her captaincy skills throughout the tournament but was also with brilliant with the bat.
READ: Champions League 2022: Who lifted the final trophy when Liverpool and Real Madrid met before?
She scored 151 runs in the tournament at a brilliant batting average of 50.33 in 3 innings. She scored 1 fifty in this tournament with 71 being her highest individual score in the tournament.
2. Most Wickets- Pooja Vastrakar
The Indian all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar who had a brilliant ICC Women's World Cup last year also had a splendid women's T20 Challenge this season. She was part of the Supernovas in the tournament.
READ: IPL 2022: Players to watch out for during IPL final between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans
Pooja Vastrakar ended the Women's T20 Challenge as the leading wicket-taker with 6 wickets from 3 games in this tournament.
3. Fastest Fifty - Fastest Fifty
A lot of expected from Kiran Navgire from Velocity in the final match of the Women's T20 Challenge but she had a night to forget during the all-important match as she was out on a duck after playing 13 deliveries in a high scoring game.
READ: IPL 2022: Is Karn Sharma's 'lucky charm' going to work in favour of RCB this year?
But she had a fruitful outing a game before against Trailblazers as she went on to score the fastest fifty of the tournament in 25 deliveries. She ended up scoring 69 runs in 34 deliveries in that match which came in a losing cause.
4. Player of the Series - Deandra Dottin
The powerful West Indian batsman Deandra Dottin played for Supernovas in the Women's T20 Challenge. She is popularly known by the name of 'World Boss'. She was in good form throughout the tournament.
READ: From white walls to a great foyer, look inside RR captain Sanju Samson's luxurious home in Kerala
She played an all-important knock for the Supernovas in the final match in which she scored 62 runs in just 44 deliveries. For her efforts throughout the tournament, she was awarded 'Player of the series' award.