Most runs, Most wickets, fastest fifty and other awards given during the Women's T20 challenge 2022

Women's T20 Challenge had a nail-biting contest last night in which Supernovas went on to win the title for the 3rd time in the final over.

As we gear up for the final of the IPL 2022, we must not forget how entertaining the final match of the Women's T20 Challenger was between Harmanpreet Kaur led Supernovas and Deepti Sharma led Velocity was. The result of the match came out in the last ball with Velocity needing 6 off the final delivery and Supernovas securing a win.

READ: Women's T20 Challenge: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas win third title, defeat Velocity by 4 runs

A full-fledged women's IPL is expected to commence from next year onwards. Here's a look at the records created, broken and players who won the various awards in the women's T20 Challenge.