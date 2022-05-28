GT vs RR Final Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

After two months of toil and hard work, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see their finalist Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on each other. The two had earlier faced each other in Qualifier 1.

In the qualification game, the Hardik Pandya-led side had won by 7 wickets against RR to make it to the final. The Sanju Samson-led team had to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 to reach the final.

The two teams had played two matches against each other this season with Gujarat winning both of them.

Wicketkeeper: Jos Butter, Wriddhiman Saha, Sanju Samson

Batters: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Obed McCoy

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Jos Butter (C), Wriddhiman Saha, Sanju Samson, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravichandran Ashwin, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Obed McCoy

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match Details

The match begins at 08:00 PM IST and will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 29, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal