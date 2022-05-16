IPL 2022: DY Patil Stadium pitch and weather report for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match

In the 64th match of the Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will face each other to survive in the playoffs race on May 16th. Punjab Kings have won 6 out of 12 matches this season. They defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs after making 209 runs while batting first.
Much like PBKS, DC has also won 6 out of 12 matches, however, have a better net run rate than PBKS. DC defeated Rajasthan Royals in the previous match after chasing a target of 161 runs in 18.1 overs with 8 wickets in hand.
DC vs PBKS - DY Patil sports academy pitch report
The pitch is expected to have a lot for the batters in the first half and they might be able to put a decent total on the board. Spinners are likely to find it easy to pick wickets.