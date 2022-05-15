IPL 2022: Fight for 2nd spot sees Rajasthan Royals edge past Lucknow as they win by 24 runs

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals (RR), who opted to bat first have made sure to pocket a huge win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. RR needed to restrict LSG to 159 or below to move to the No. 2 spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table.

The win by 24 runs has not only boosted their position in the points table but has also helped their NRR.

READ | Confusion between R Ashwin and Jimmy Neesham sees RR lose wicket, netizens call India spinner 'selfish'

Now having 16 points in the IPL will help them confirm their spot in the top four. While it is not yet confirmed, they have done enough damage for other teams to be losing sleep.

Talking about LSG, this is the first time this season that they have lost two games on the bounce. Chasing 178 runs, LSG started good but saw the side lose wickets at regular intervals.

More to follow...