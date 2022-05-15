Confusion between R Ashwin and Jimmy Neesham sees RR lose wicket, netizens call India spinner 'selfish'

R Ashwin

The communication gap between Ravichandran Ashwin and James Neesham saw Rajasthan Royal (RR) lose a wicket against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

In the 17.4 over, Ashwin drove the ball bowled by Ravi Bishnoi towards mid-off and called for a single. However, KL Rahul was fielded right there and he picked and released the ball quickly.

But to Ashwin's dismay, James Neesham responded and realised he wouldn’t make it back so continued to run ahead as Ravi Bishnoi took off the bails.

In fact, there was an attempt from Ashwin to sacrifice himself and try and cross Neesham, however, replays showed the pair had not crossed each other which led to the New Zealand batter walking off. The disappointment was visible from Neesham who had to walk back on 14. Even Ashwin's wife was seen to have a shocked look on her face.

Ashwin survives

Neesham walks back — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 15, 2022

Seeing the way Neesham got out got netizens to talk and some even went on to call Ashwin a selfish player.

That Neesham run-out replay makes you think as if Ashwin wanted to get run out intentionally — Siddharth (@breakingbadass) May 15, 2022

Ravi Ashwin is a selfish cricketer #RRvsLSG#SHOCKING — Dr NARESHH SAHARAN (@im_saharank) May 15, 2022

Ashwin very Selfish person — Madhav Rajput (@Madhav65068567) May 15, 2022

For those mfs saying Ashwin is selfish, do listen to Harsha bhogle's commentory during the run out May 15, 2022

Aughh that runout!! Ashwin is so cunning — Afrida Hossain (@Afridahocane) May 15, 2022

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson opted to bat first and made a couple of changes as they brought in James Neesham and Obed McCoy. For Lucknow Super Giants, captain KL Rahul said he was looking to bowl first anyway and he brought back legspinner Ravi Bishnoi.