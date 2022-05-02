Dinesh Karthik shares adorable pictures with his wife Dipika Pallikal, Hardik Pandya reacts

Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal

Currently, one of the most talked-about batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has to be Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Dinesh Karthik.

The wicketkeeper-batter, with his performance, has managed to grab the attention of fans and critics alike. While the side is gearing up to play their next game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the cricketer took to Instagram to share adorable pictures with his wife Dipika Pallikal.

While one picture looks like a decent good picture, the second image is where DK can be seen laughing his heart out. He captioned the post. "My go-to every day".

Have a look:

Even Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya commented under the post and wrote 'my' and a heart emoji.

Earlier, Dinesh Karthik had received 'luck' from his lady love along with their twin sons Kabir and Zian. The Indian squash star, who recently won two gold medals at squash’s World Doubles Championship, shared a picture on her Instagram story of her boys and wrote, "Sending some luck to Dadda for today @dk00019".

About Dipika Pallikal, she picked the double medal with her long-time friend and peer Joshna Chinappa, and the mixed doubles title with childhood friend, training partner and now brother-in-law, Saurav Ghosal. In fact, the squash player had returned to play after a gap of three years.