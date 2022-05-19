Search icon
IPL 2022: After Mohammed Siraj gets dropped, RCB fans flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Mohammed Siraj was dropped for RCB's must-win game against Gujarat Titans, and RCB fans flooded Twitter with hilarious memes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2022, 08:09 PM IST

Mohammed Siraj hasn't had the best of seasons in IPL 2022, particularly as he was one of RCB's retentions heading into the current campaign. Fans were expecting much more from Siraj who has struggled for consistency, all season. 

For Royal Challengers Bangalore's must-win game against Gujarat Titans, Siraj was dropped from the playing XI, while Siddharth Kaul came in to take part in his first match of the season. 

Interestingly, RCB fans started to flood Twitter with hilarious memes after Siraj was dropped from a crucial encounter, given that he had been expensive in recent games. The Indian pacer gave away 36 runs in just two overs against Punjab Kings in RCB's previous game. 

While some fans trolled Siraj for his exclusion, others were furious at how RCB retained Siraj in place of Chahal, who is among the leading wicket-takers of IPL 2022.  

Here's how netizens reacted to Siraj being dropped from RCB's must-win game:

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bat first, after which Gujarat lost two early wickets in what would prove to be a good start for RCB.

After 5.2 overs, Gujarat were reduced to 38/2, with Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell picking up a wicket each. 

