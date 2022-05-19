IPL 2022: Ahead of RCB vs GT clash, Virender Sehwag takes a jibe at Virat Kohli

Ahead of RCB's must win game versus GT, Virender Sehwag took a jibe at Virat Kohli

Known to speak his mind freely, and never mince his words, former Indian batter Virender Sehwag was clear in his thoughts as he was asked to compare two of India's greatest captains - Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly.

Sehwag insists that while both Kohli and Ganguly were excellent in their own ways, Kohli couldn't bring about a team together, during his tenure, something that Ganguly did.

Speaking on Sports 18's show Home of Heroes, Sehwag stated that while stats do back Kohli as one of India's most successful skippers across formats, he still rates Ganguly over the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain.

"Sourav Ganguly built a new team, brought in new players and backed them through their highs and lows," said the former Indian opener.

Sehwag added, "I doubt if Kohli did that in his tenure."

The veteran further continued and stated that in his opinion captains such as Ganguly who build a team and give their backing to their players are number 1 in his opinion. Kohli did back some players, but some others couldn't boast of having his confidence.

"In my opinion, the #1 captain is the one who builds a team and gives confidence to his players. He (Kohli) backed some players, some he did not," added Sehwag.

Meanwhile, Kohli returns to action on Thursday as RCB take on Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in a must-win game for Faf du Plessis' side. A victory would take them to 16 points, but with other teams like Delhi Capitals have a better run rate that RCB, they will be hoping to beat GT by a big margin.