IPL 2022: Ahead of RCB vs GT match, Virat Kohli gives Rashid Khan special gift

Virat Kohli gifts his bat to Rashid Khan ahead of RCB vs GT tie

Royal Challengers Bangalore find themselves in a tough spot ahead of their must-win tie against Gujarat Titans on Thursday, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Not only do RCB need to win against a top of the table GT side, but they will also have to do so by a big margin, in order to boost their run rate, which would keep them alive in the race for IPL 2022 playoffs.

Gujarat Titans on the other hand are already assured of a top spot and they will be hoping to end their IPL 2022 league stage on a winning note.

Ahead of the all-important RCB vs GT clash, Virat Kohli caught up with Rashid Khan and he also gifted the leggie a bat of his own.

Rashid shared a video of his meeting with Kohli in one of the net sessions as he thanked the former RCB skipper for his 'gift'.

"Always a pleasure meeting you Virat Kohli. Thank you for the gift," wrote the star Afghanistan spinner on Instagram, while sharing a video alongside Kohli.

Meanwhile, the match between RCB and GT is set to produce fireworks as Faf du Plessis and Co know that only a win will help them in their chase for a playoff spot. A win over Gujarat would take RCB to 16 points, but that alone won't secure them a berth in the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals can also reach 16 points, and they also have a positive net run rate, as compared to RCB's net run rate, which stands at -0.323.

So, not only does the Bengaluru based franchise need to ensure a big margin victory over the table-toppers, but they will also hope that Mumbai Indians can beat Delhi Capitals in their final match.

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat meanwhile have already reached the figure of 20 points and are assured of a place in qualifier 1. They will be thus hoping to keep their winning momentum going against RCB.